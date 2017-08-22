close
J&K Governor meets Rajnath Singh, discusses repeated ceasefire violation from Pakistan

Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra on Tuesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh here and discussed various issues including repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani armed forces, an officials said.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 21:31

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra on Tuesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh here and discussed various issues including repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani armed forces, an officials said.

Also discussed in the 30-minute meeting were increasing infiltration attempts by militants from Pakistan and acts of terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, a Home Ministry officer said. Vohra told the Minister about the situation in the Valley.

Jammu and KashmirNN VoharRajnath Singhceasefire violationPakistan

