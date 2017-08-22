J&K Governor meets Rajnath Singh, discusses repeated ceasefire violation from Pakistan
Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra on Tuesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh here and discussed various issues including repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani armed forces, an officials said.
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra on Tuesday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh here and discussed various issues including repeated ceasefire violations by Pakistani armed forces, an officials said.
Also discussed in the 30-minute meeting were increasing infiltration attempts by militants from Pakistan and acts of terrorism in the Kashmir Valley, a Home Ministry officer said. Vohra told the Minister about the situation in the Valley.