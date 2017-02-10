close
J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist captured in Baramulla

ANI | Last Updated: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 21:54

Srinagar: In a joint operation the 53 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) apprehended a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Irshad Ahmed, in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.

A pistol, two pistol magazine and a hand grenade have also been recovered from the terrorist.

The capture of Ahmed comes off as a major success, as he was a category A terrorist.

Meanwhile in another successful endeavour, the Army in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a militant hideout in Mislai Bonjwah area of Kishtwar district and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives.

The two days operation was launched based on a tip-off of a militant hideout at Mislai in Bonjwah.

After a sustained search, using all tracking equipment, security forces recovered one AK-47 rifle, 450 AK-47 ammunition, 224 Pika ammunition, one UBGL, two UBGL ammunition and one pair of binoculars from the hideout.

First Published: Friday, February 10, 2017 - 21:54

