J&K: Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist captured in Baramulla
Srinagar: In a joint operation the 53 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the Special Operations Group (SOG) apprehended a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, Irshad Ahmed, in Baramulla, Jammu and Kashmir.
A pistol, two pistol magazine and a hand grenade have also been recovered from the terrorist.
The capture of Ahmed comes off as a major success, as he was a category A terrorist.
Meanwhile in another successful endeavour, the Army in a joint operation with Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a militant hideout in Mislai Bonjwah area of Kishtwar district and recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition and explosives.
The two days operation was launched based on a tip-off of a militant hideout at Mislai in Bonjwah.
After a sustained search, using all tracking equipment, security forces recovered one AK-47 rifle, 450 AK-47 ammunition, 224 Pika ammunition, one UBGL, two UBGL ammunition and one pair of binoculars from the hideout.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Watch: PM Narendra Modi addresses Rajya Sabha
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- 11th standard student fires bullet at classmate in Ghaziabad
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Karnataka: 15-year-old girl repeatedly raped by guardian gets pregnant
- AIADMK crisis: As it happened on Wednesday
- Narendra Modi's 'raincoat' barb: BJP hits back, demands apology from Congress for disrespecting PM
- Surgical strikes: Here's how India's most daring military operation was conducted by Para commandos
Top Videos
-
-
MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
-
West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
-
Pakistan claims India building 'secret nuclear city', New Delhi says it's baseless