Jawan

J&K: Jawan injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in Tangdhar

An Army jawan was injured in yet another incident of ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army along the Line of Control (LoC) at Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday morning. 

SRINAGAR: An Army jawan was injured in yet another incident of ceasefire violation by the Pakistani Army along the Line of Control (LoC) at Tangdhar sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Tuesday morning. 

"The soldier was injured due to sniper fire from the Pakistani. He has been shifted to an Army base hospital," the police said, as reported by IANS.

Last week, three terrorists were killed near LoC in Kupwara's Tangdhar sector. 

"A group of infiltrating terrorists was challenged by the Army. In the ensuing encounter, three terrorists were killed. Searches are still on in the area," police said.

On Monday, Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire violation by along the LoC in Kamalkote sector of Baramullah district`s Uri. On August 18, Pakistan violated the ceasefire protocol in Poonch sector`s Chakan da Bagh.

This comes in the backdrop of peace talks by several high-ranked Pakistan officials, including newly elected Prime Minister Imran Khan, while offering condolences over the passing away of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

With agency inputs

