J&K: PDP worker shot dead by militant in Anantnag district

The deceased, Mohammad Ishaq Parray was fired upon by unknown militants near his residence at a resident of Ugjan village of Dialgam.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 18:22
J&amp;K: PDP worker shot dead by militant in Anantnag district

Srinagar: The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was shot dead by unidentified militants at Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Saturday. 

The deceased, Mohammad Ishaq Parray was fired upon by unknown militants near his residence at a resident of Ugjan village of Dialgam, a police official said.

He was immediately rushed to a nearby city hospital where he was proclaimed dead by the doctors.

Further details awaited.

TAGS

Peoples Democratic PartyKashmirAnantnag districtUgjan village

