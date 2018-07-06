हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K Police constable laid to rest with full state honours, locals attend last rites in Shopian

Kashmir Valley has seen a spurt in terror attacks in past few months. Dar's killing comes less than a month after Indian Army soldier Aurangzeb who was kidnapped and later killed by terrorists in Pulwama.

J&amp;K Police constable laid to rest with full state honours, locals attend last rites in Shopian
ANI photo

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday performed wreath laying ceremony of constable Javaid Ahmad Dar who was abducted and killed by terrorists. While he was laid to rest with full state honours, hundreds of people attend his last rites in Shopian.

Dar's body was found by locals on the roadside at Sephora in the neighbouring Kulgam district in the wee hours of Friday. A resident of Vehil village in Shopian, Dar was kidnapped on Thursday evening from a local medical shop.

He was posted as the personal security officer to Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Mishra and was off duty when the terrorists came in a central car and kidnapped him on gunpoint. A manhunt was launched after Dar went missing. He was shot in the head.

Kashmir Valley has seen a spurt in terror attacks in past few months. Dar's killing comes less than a month after Indian Army soldier Aurangzeb who was kidnapped and later killed by terrorists in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir. On June 14, when Aurangzeb was travelling in a private vehicle to Shopian, his vehicle was intercepted by armed terrorists who abducted him.

After hours of search, bullet-ridden body of Aurangzeb was found by a team of Jammu and Police and Indian Army at Gussu village, about 10 km away from Kalampora in Pulwama district.

Sources in intelligence bureau had told Zee Media that four terrorists – two from Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) and two Hizbul Mujahideen – were behind the abduction and cold-blooded murder of Aurangzeb.

The terrorists used an Alto car to abduct the jawan. One of the terrorists - Jahoor Ahmed Tokar - was in the Territorial Army before he had joined the militant outfit Hizbul Mujahideen in 2017.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJavaid Ahmad darPolice constable

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close