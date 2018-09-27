हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
J&K police, CRPF review security preparedness for panchayat, urban local bodies polls

The meeting was jointly presided over by DG CRPF R R Bhatnagar and DGP J&K Dilbag Singh.

Srinagar: Top police and CRPF officials Thursday reviewed the security preparedness for the upcoming panchayat and urban local bodies polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The officers took an in-depth review of the security measures put in place for the upcoming Panchayat and urban local body polls," a police spokesman said.

The officers also reviewed the prevailing law and order situation in the valley, he said.

Both the officers expressed satisfaction over the synergy existing between the officers and formations of the two forces, the spokesman said.

They expressed hope that the security forces will be successful in conducting the upcoming panchayat and urban local bodies polls smoothly.

They directed the officers to ensure that the appropriate security arrangements are in place for peaceful conduct of elections, the spokesman said.

Bhatnagar said the synergy existing between forces shall be further strengthened through the active cooperation of the ground level forces.

He assured of full cooperation with the police for maintaining peace in the state.

Singh commended the forces for maintaining peace despite challenging circumstances and expressed optimism that the police and the CRPF will help us in attaining our goal of providing the conducive security environment for the upcoming elections.

During the meeting, the requirements of logistics and manpower were discussed and it was decided to fulfill these keeping in view the local circumstances, the spokesman added. 

