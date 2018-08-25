हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K Police devises strategy for cops visiting families

J&amp;K Police devises strategy for cops visiting families

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said they were devising a strategy for policemen wanting to visit their families during occasions and emergencies.

Concerned over the targeting of policemen by militants especially in south Kashmir areas, the state police have listed three districts -- Shopian, Kulgam, Pulwama -- as "hypersensitive" with regard to security of the personnel.

On the occasion of Eid on Wednesday, the militants killed three policemen including an officer.

"An advisory had already existed that directed policemen not to visit their families on Eid without security and without the knowledge of their police stations," a senior officer said here.

In future, policemen including constables, would be provided security.

"Such visits would be allowed for only two hours and without any disclosure," the officer added.

