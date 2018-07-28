हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
J&K police

J&K Police goes hi-tech, cops gets uniform with body cameras

High-tech ‘body cameras’ will make the J&K Police more robust, effective and enhance the security of its personnel.

J&amp;K Police goes hi-tech, cops gets uniform with body cameras
Image credit: Kulgam news agency

SRINAGAR: In a big boost to thousands of its personnel, the Jammu and Kashmir Police has equipped its ground staff with hi-tech body cameras which will help them during counter-insurgency operations and tackling law and order-related issues.

Announcing the decision to equip the police personnel with hi-tech body cameras was made by Director General of the J&K Police SP Vaid on July 20.

Vaid said the move will be a big boost for the police force and bring transparency in its operations.

High-tech ‘body cameras’ will make the J&K Police more robust, effective and enhance the security of its personnel, he stated.

 

''Let's say, a traffic cop is challaning somebody, allegations come that so and so was drunk and he abused me or took money from me, the camera will record, it will not tell lies. Similarly, during law and order (problems), policemen have to confront hostile crowd. In the camera, you will see who is doing right or wrong, so it is like using technology to know the truth,” Vaid said.

The J&K top cop also informed that, at first, the equipment would be provided to those who are engaged in law and order and traffic duties.

Giving more details, Vaid said that the cameras would be mounted on the uniforms as a “visible interface between citizens and law enforcement”.

Terming the body cameras as a major step forward, J&K Police S P Pani too said that the decision is aimed at increasing accountability within the force. 

The J&K police personnel will be properly trained for using this, he added.

According to a report, the paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has already been using body cameras in the state for over a year. 

They consider it as a very “effective measure”.

Explaining how this helps the paramilitary force, IG CRPF, Zulfiquar Hassan said, ''What this does is that it keeps recording and transmitting to the ops room. So, during operations, it helps guide the forces on the ground and also helps in analysis, after the operation or the law and order situation is over.” 

J&K policehi-tech body camerasSP VaidJammu and Kashmir Police

