J&K Police officer, Hizbul man arrested for sending local youth to PoK for terror training

A Jammu and Kashmir police officer has been arrested by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) on charges of sending local youth to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) for terror training. The police officer has been identified as Feroz Ahmad Lone who was posted as the Deputy Jail Superintendent at Jammu's Ambphala jail since the past five months.

Along with Lone, the NIA also arrested Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) overground worker Ishaq Palla on Tuesday in connection with the Kupwara-HM conspiracy case.

The case pertains to an attempt by accused persons Suhail Ahmad Bhat and Danish Ghulam Lone to travel to POK for arms training for waging war against the State. The two accused who were arrested earlier, were motivated by Ishaq Palla.

At the time of the incident, Ishaq Palla was lodged in the Central prison in Srinagar in connection with a different case. The NIA said that he was instrumental in hatching the conspiracy from jail. He was actively assisted by Feroze Ahmad Lone, who was posted as Deputy Jail Superintendent Central Jail Srinagar at that time.

The conspiracy meeting at the central prison in Srinagar was held on 25 October 2017. The accused persons were in contact with each other through blackberry messenger during the whole of October before they were apprehended by the police on 30 October 2017.

While Ishaq has been remanded to 10 days' NIA custody by the Special NIA court Jammu, Lone will be produced before the court on Wednesday where the NIA will seek his custody.

An investigation to unearth the larger conspiracy is underway.