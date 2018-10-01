हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Police officer who decamped with weapons from MLA's house, joins Hizbul

Srinagar: A Special Police Officer (SPO) who decamped with eight firearms last week, has joined the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit, police said on Monday.

Pictures of SPO Adil Bashir posing with an AK-47 rifle alongside Hizbul commander Zeenat-ul-Islam went viral on social media on Monday.

The police said that they have identified the civilian with whose help Bashir, a resident of Shopian district, managed to flee with seven AK-47 Rifles and a pistol on September 28 from the official residence of MLA Aijaz Mir in Srinagar`s Jawahar Nagar area.

The MLA was in Jammu when the incident occurred.

The police have detained 10 of the legislator`s personal security guards for questioning.
 

