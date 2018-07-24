हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K Police release photo of suspected terrorists involved in Srinagar attack

In the photograph, a person wearing a helmet is seen riding a bike while his pillion is sitting without a helmet.

Representational Image
Representational Image

New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday released a still from a CCTV footage which shows the suspected terrorists who were involved in the attack on a CRPF party in Srinagar's Batmaloo.

In the photograph, a person wearing a helmet is seen riding a bike while his pillion is sitting without a helmet.

Earlier on Tuesday, a CRPF patrol party was attacked by a group of heavily armed terrorists at a checkpost in Batmaloo in Srinagar during which a jawan was killed.

According to initial reports, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire upon the CRPF patrol party. One CRPF jawan, who was seriously injured in the incident, was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. However, he later succumbed to injuries.

Two more security personnel who sustained bullet injuries during the attack on the CRPF party are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Srinagar. The terrorists, however, managed to flee from the spot and hid in a nearby shop.

The security forces cordoned off the shop where the terrorists were suspected to be hiding. A massive search operation was launched in the area to nab the remaining terrorists.

