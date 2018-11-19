हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K Police warn action against uploading of execution videos

Videos of executions of two youths carried out by the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in south Kashmir were recently uploaded on the social media.

J&amp;K Police warn action against uploading of execution videos

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday threatened action against those uploading videos on social media of executions carried out by militants.

Inspector General of Police (Kashmir Zone) S.P.Pani told the media: "Action will be taken against those who upload these videos on social media."

Videos of executions of two youths carried out by the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit in south Kashmir were recently uploaded on the social media.

The outfit accused the youths of providing information about militants to the security forces.

Pani also said that the police were investigating the role of two overground women workers arrested recently.

While one woman was arrested along with ammunition during the search of a vehicle in Lawaypora on the outskirts of Srinagar, another, from Sumbal in Bandipora district, had been detained for luring youths to militancy through her Facebook account.

