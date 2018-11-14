हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
assembly elections 2018

J&K saw more development under Governor Rule, will let it continue: BJP

BJP also attacked the PDP and National Conference for their move to boycott local elections but call for assembly elections. 

J&amp;K saw more development under Governor Rule, will let it continue: BJP

SRINAGAR: Governor rule imposed in Jammu and Kashmir after a fallout between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue for more time. The BJP on Wednesday said that keeping in view the development that has taken place under Governor's rule, the same shall continue for a longer time.

"Ever since the Governor rule has been imposed in the J&K, there has been development in all sectors. Even the public is happy. So, the party has decided that Governor's Rule should continue for some more time," BJP general secretary Ram Madhav said.

He also attacked the PDP and National Conference for their move to boycott local elections but call for assembly elections. "They (PDP and NC) say they'll boycott elections until the matter of 35A is resolved. On the other hand, they ask to dissolve the assembly and call for an election. Let me ask you if there’s an election in the near future, will you contest it or boycott it," he asked.

Ram Madhav had recently met J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik and discussed issues relating to the challenges on varied fronts, including equitable development and bringing peace and normalcy in the state.

He had also met the newly-elected party councillors from Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) and assured them of “free-flow” of central funds for development works. He had asked them to have zero tolerance for corruption. 

The BJP leader had told councillors that despite boycott of urban local bodies elections by some parties, the party's efforts have yielded result and the gateway for central funds to the state for development projects has been opened.

