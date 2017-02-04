J&K: Security forces kill two terrorists killed in Baramulla
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 13:33
Srinagar: At least two terrorists were on Saturday killed by security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.
The terrorists were neutralised by Baramulla Police today morning.
As per reports by PTI, the militants were killed in the encounter at Awoora village in Pahalgam area of the district. One AK-47 rifle and one pistol have been recovered from their possession, says an ANI report.
Meanwhile, security forces have launched a sanitisation operations in the area.
More details awaited.
First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 13:21
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Noida: 7-year-old DPS girl dies after getting injured during karate session
- Will reduction in limit of cash donation to political parties decrease corruption?
- Delhi: Section of building collapses in Connaught Place
- Odisha: 8 policemen killed, 5 injured in Maoist attack in Koraput
- DNA: Donald Trump berated Australia PM, cut phone call short
- WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
- Pune Infosys girl murder: Rasila Raju was facing constant harassment from senior colleague?
- S Sreesanth, Aakash Chopra engage in heated Twitter battle that will leave Indian cricket embarrassed
- Fans bamboozled seeing Rohit Sharma present for BCCI's felicitation of MS Dhoni in Bengaluru
- IPL 2017 Auction: From player rosters to purse balance, here's all you need to know!