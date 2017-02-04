J&K: Security forces kill two terrorists killed in Baramulla

Srinagar: At least two terrorists were on Saturday killed by security forces in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorists were neutralised by Baramulla Police today morning.

As per reports by PTI, the militants were killed in the encounter at Awoora village in Pahalgam area of the district. One AK-47 rifle and one pistol have been recovered from their possession, says an ANI report.

Meanwhile, security forces have launched a sanitisation operations in the area.

More details awaited.