J&K: Teachers protest non-disbursal of salaries

The protesting teachers said they will lock down all schools till Monday as a mark of protest against the government's failure to release their salaries.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 17:53

Srinagar: Teachers engaged under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) in Jammu and Kashmir today held a protest march here against the delay in the release of their salaries.

The protesting teachers said they will lock down all schools till Monday as a mark of protest against the government's failure to release their salaries.

The teachers, under the banner of JK Rehbar-e-Taleem Teachers Forum (ReTTF), assembled at the Press Enclave here and took out the protest march demanding the release of their pending salaries.

They said the government had not released their salaries for the past five months, causing immense hardships to them.

"Finance minister Haseeb Drabu, on the floor of the Assembly, had claimed that the salary of the SSA teachers will be delinked and will be released on monthly basis from April this year. But, the claims have fallen flat as we have not received our salaries for the past five months," they said.

They threatened to stage state-wide protests if the government fails to release their salary till Eid-ul-Fitr this month-end.

The teachers then marched to the office of Director, school education, where they held peaceful protests.

