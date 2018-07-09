हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Terrorist gunned down in encounter with security forces in Kupwara

The encounter operation was started on Sunday night. The terrorist was killed in the forest area of Kupwara's Handwara.

Representational image

Srinagar: A terrorist on Monday has been gunned down in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district. The encounter operation was started on Sunday night.

The terrorist was killed in the forest area of Kupwara's Handwara.

In another unrelated incident, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipora district have killed a woman by slitting her throat, police said on Monday.

Police said the terrorists barged into the house of Abdul Majid Dar, associated with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Shahgund village of Hajin area on Sunday night. 

The terrorists attacked Dar's wife Shakeela Begum, and slit her throat. Later, she succumbed in the hospital, police said.

Over the last few days, the state has witnessed a spurt in terror activities.

These incidents come barely days after the body of Jammu and Kashmir police constable was found last Friday by locals of Kulgam's Pariwan. Resident of Vehil village in Shopian, Javaid Ahmad Dar, was abducted from a local medical shop on Thursday.

Jammu and KashmirTerrorists killedJK encounter

