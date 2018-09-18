हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF camp in Pulwama, one jawan injured

Terrorists hurled a grenade at the camp of 183 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Pulwama's Newa on Tuesday. 

Representational Image

SRINAGAR: Terrorists hurled a grenade at the camp of 183 battalion of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Pulwama's Newa on Tuesday. 

The grenade however didn't explode.

Following this, the CRPF retailiated and one jawan sustained bullet injury in the exchange of fire. He was admitted to the hospital and is reportedly out of danger. 

The incident took place at about 1:30 am on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a protest shutdown called by the separatists affected life adversely across the Kashmir Valley on Monday.

