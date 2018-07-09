हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF camp in Pulwama's Tral, area cordoned off

Over the last few days, the state has witnessed a spurt in terror activities.

J&amp;K: Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF camp in Pulwama&#039;s Tral, area cordoned off
Representational image

Srinagar: Terrorists on Monday hurled grenade targetting a CRPF camp of 180 battalion in Pulwama's Tral in Jammu and Kashmir. The area has been cordoned off.

A terrorist has been gunned down earlier in the day in an encounter with the security forces in Kupwara district. The encounter operation had started on Sunday night. The terrorist was killed in the forest area of Kupwara's Handwara.

In another unrelated incident, terrorists in Bandipora district killed a woman by slitting her throat. Police said that the terrorists barged into the house of Abdul Majid Dar, associated with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Shahgund village of Hajin area on Sunday night. 

The terrorists attacked Dar's wife Shakeela Begum, and slit her throat. Later, she succumbed in the hospital.

Over the last few days, the state has witnessed a spurt in terror activities.

These incidents come barely days after the body of Jammu and Kashmir police constable was found last Friday by locals of Kulgam's Pariwan. Resident of Vehil village in Shopian, Javaid Ahmad Dar, was abducted from a local medical shop on Thursday.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirPulwamaTralKupwara

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close