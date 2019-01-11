J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade at CRPF platoon near Srinagar's Lal Chowk

SRINAGAR: Terrorists lobbed a grenade bomb at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) platoon near Lal Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir capital Srinagar.

No loss of life or injury has been reported yet. The entire area has been cordoned off.

#JammuAndKashmir : Terrorists lobbed a grenade at CRPF platoon near Lal Chowk, Srinagar. No loss of life or injury reported yet. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/eqm3Krd6bw — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2019

Earlier in the day, an Army porter was critically injured after Pakistani troops continued ceasefire violations for the fourth consecutive day along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu and Kashmir, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate, officials said.

Pakistan troops resorted to firing and shelling along the LoC in forward areas in Nowshera and Poonch sectors, critically injuring an Army porter, they said. He has been hospitalised, the officials added.

Indian troops guarding the borderline retaliated strongly, resulting in exchange of firing on the both sides, they said.

In August last year, terrorists hurled grenades at the CRPF. Two security personnel receive minor injuries in the attack that took place at State Bank of India branch at Lal Chowk in Anantnag.