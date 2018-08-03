हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Terrorists

J&K: Terrorists hurl grenades at CRPF party in Anantnag, 2 jawans injured

Terrorists hurled grenades at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday morning. Two security personnel receive minor injuries in the attack that took place at State Bank of India branch at Lal Chowk in Anantnag.

J&amp;K: Terrorists hurl grenades at CRPF party in Anantnag, 2 jawans injured
ANI photo

SRINAGAR: Terrorists hurled grenades at Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday morning. Two security personnel receive minor injuries in the attack that took place at State Bank of India branch at Lal Chowk in Anantnag.

The entire area has been cordoned off.

Earlier on Friday, another group of terrorists barged inside a JK Bank branch in Karpan area of Shopian district. 

The terrorists looted cash and snatched a 12 bore rifle from the private security guard deputed at the branch. A police investigation is currently underway in the matter.

Two terrorists were gunned down by security forces during an encounter at Drusu village in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district on Friday.

Search operations are still going on in the region.

On Thursday, two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists were killed in an encounter after they fired upon security forces in the Kupwara district, police said.

An INSAS rifle, snatched earlier this week from a policeman in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir, was recovered from the terrorists, they said. 

Tags:
TerroristsAnantnagLal chowkgrenadesjawans

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close