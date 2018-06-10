हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Three terrorists killed, infiltration bid foiled by security forces in Kupwara

Combing operations are underway.

KERAN: Three terrorists were killed after an infiltration bid was foiled by security forces in Keran Sector of Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. Combing operations are underway.

(More to follow)

