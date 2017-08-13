J&K: Two jawans martyred, 3 injured in Shopian encounter; operation underway

Srinagar: Two Army jawans have been killed and three others, including a captain injured in an encounter with terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. As per the reports, the encounter has been going on since yesterday evening.

The area has been cordoned, as around three terrorists are believed to be holed in. Attempts are being made to smoke them out.

Earlier on Saturday, one army soldier was killed and four others injured in a fierce gunfight raged in Awneera village of Shopian district. The injured soldiers were taken to army's base hospital in Badami Bagh area of Srinagar city. "One of the injured soldiers succumbed in the hospital today", police told leading news agency IANS on Sunday.

After receiving intelligence inputs that a group of two to three militants were hiding in the village, security forces including Rashtriya Rifles, state police and the CRPF surrounded the area on Saturday. As the security forces surrounded the hiding militants, they were fired upon, triggering the gunfight, police said.

Unconfirmed reports said two militants had been killed during the gunfight, but there has been no official confirmation of this so far.

Reports said that the youth clashed with the security forces in Awneera to break the cordon around the village on Saturday. Seven civilians had sustained pellet injuries during clashes.

Police also denied rumours that a mosque was damaged during the gunfight between the security forces and the militants.

Meanwhile, in another development, a group of terrorists attacked a police searching party at Bandipora's Hajin area.

