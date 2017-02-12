J&K: Two soldiers martyred, four Hizbul terrorists killed in Kulgam, encounter underway
Jammu: Two army jawans were martyred and four Hizbul Mujahideen militants were killed by security forces in an ongoing encounter in the Nowpora Yaripora area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Sunday.
#UPDATE: 4 terrorists killed, 4 weapons recovered; 3 security personnel killed & 2 injured. Operation in Kulgam's Yaripora (J&K) still on.
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
Personnel from the Jammu and Kashmir police's Special Operation group and the Indian Army cordoned off the village of Nowpora in the wee hours today after receiving specific inputs about presence of the militants in the village.
#UPDATE J&K: Outside visual of house in Kulgam's Yaripora, where terrorists are hiding; encounter on (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/yvClykj2HR
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
The security forces surrounded Fraesal village following a tip-off about the militants hiding in a house.
As the forces neared the house where the militants were hiding, they came under gunfire, leading to a gunfight. One police personnel also sustained injuries in the operation.
"When the militants were challenged, they fired at the forces which triggered the gunfight," the police said.
Bodies of both the terrorists have been recovered. The militants have been identified as Mudasir Tantary and Mohd. Hashim. Both are believed to be associated with the Hizbul Mujahideen. Two rifles along with other arms and ammunition have been recovered from the killed militants.
#UPDATE: Bodies of 2 terrorists recovered during encounter b/w security forces & terrorists in Kulgam's Yaripora (J&K); Operation still on.
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
According to reports, the security forces have launched a manhunt to nab three other terrorists who have been injured in the gunbattle and are hiding.
Three civilians and three soldiers were also injured in the fighting.
"Different unconfirmed figures on casualties of security forces and terrorists are doing rounds. Operation in Kulgam (J&K) is still on," an Army official told media.
Different unconfirmed figures on casualties of security forces & terrorists are doing rounds. Operation in Kulgam (J&K) is still on: Army
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 12, 2017
The encounter is currently underway. Details awaited.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Panel discussion on PM Modi's ‘janampatri’ threat against Congress
- Voters of 'Naglakothi' boycott assembly elections in UP
- 110-year-old man turns up to cast vote in Noida, UP
- Election commission authorities distribute roses to voters in Bagpat
- DNA: Meet Shawna Pandya, the third Indian-origin female space scientist
- World's heaviest woman weighing 500 kilograms to arrive in Mumbai for bariatric surgery
- BJP records huge victory, wins all three MLC seats in Uttar Pradesh
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- Virat Kohli spoils Bangladesh's party, takes successful DRS review to make umpire reverse his decision - VIDEO
- WATCH: How Laser sharp Virat Kohli's 'out of the blue' DRS earned India first wicket against Bangladesh