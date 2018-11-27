J&K: Two terrorists killed in Kulgam encounter, search underway

JAMMU: At least two terrorists have been killed by the security forces in an encounter which broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam in the wee hours of Tuesday.

One security personnel has also been martyred in the encounter, reports said.

However, an official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

According to ANI, the encounter took place in Redwani area of Kulgam.

Security forces have cordoned off the entire area and a massive search operation has been launched.

Meanwhile, another encounter is currently underway at Hafoo area of Tral in the Pulwama district.

The fresh encounter in Kulgam comes three days after six terrorists were killed in an encounter which broke out in Sekipora area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the custody of slain terrorists.

In another incident on November 18, two terrorists were killed in an encounter which broke out between terrorists and security forces at Rebban area of Zainapora village in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter came a day after some unidentified terrorists abducted and killed a 19-year-old teenager.