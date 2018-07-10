हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K: Two terrorists killed injured in encounter with security forces in Shopian's Kundalan

Representational image

Srinagar: An encounter has been launched by the security forces on Tuesday to nab the terrorists in Kundalan area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian. As per latest reports, two terrorists have been injured.

The gunfight has also left two jawans injured.

Five to six terrorists are believed to be holed up in a house in the Kundalan area. The evacuation of civilians from nearby houses are, meanwhile, being undertaken.

Another terrorist was gunned down on Monday in the forest area of Kupwara's Handwara. The encounter operation had started on Sunday night.

In another unrelated incident, terrorists in Bandipora district killed a woman by slitting her throat. Police said that the terrorists barged into the house of Abdul Majid Dar, associated with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Shahgund village of Hajin area on Sunday night.

Over the last few days, the state has witnessed a spurt in terror activities.

These incidents come barely days after the body of Jammu and Kashmir police constable was found last Friday by locals of Kulgam's Pariwan. A resident of Vehil village in Shopian, Javaid Ahmad Dar, was abducted from a local medical shop on Thursday.

