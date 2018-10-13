हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K ULB elections: 3.49% turnout recorded in Kashmir, 16.3% in Jammu as third Phase polls conclude

The polling which had begun at 6 am and concluded at 4 pm, went peacefully.

J&amp;K ULB elections: 3.49% turnout recorded in Kashmir, 16.3% in Jammu as third Phase polls conclude
ANI photo

New Delhi: With the conclusion of the third phase of the urban local body elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a total of 3.49 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Saturday in militancy-hit Kashmir Valley. On the other hand, a high turnout of 82 per cent was recorded in Jammu's Samba district.

While the frontier town of Uri in Baramulla district recorded a 75.34 per cent turnout, in the 20 wards of the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) only 1.84 per cent of the 1.53 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise.

The polling which had begun at 6 am and concluded at 4 pm, went peacefully. The elections began on October 8, followed by the second phase on October 10. The fourth and last phase is scheduled to be held on October 16. The counting of votes will be done on October 20.

The first phase of elections covering three districts of Jammu, Poonch and Rajouri recorded 65 per cent voter turnout while in the second phase covering six districts of Kathua, Udhampur, Ramban, Doda, Reasi and Kishtwar witnessed 78.6 per cent voting. The fourth phase will be held in six districts of Kashmir valley.

As many as 2,990 candidates are in the fray for the four-phased urban local bodies (ULB) polls in the state while there are 16,97,291 eligible voters in the 1,145 wards across the state.

CPI(M) and BSP are the other two parties which have also stayed away from the municipal polls, leaving the BJP and the Congress in a direct contest. However, the two parties cannot ignore the resurgent National Panthers Party (NPP) especially in Jammu region and independent candidates.

The last election to the municipal bodies in the state was held in 2005 through secret ballot and the term of five years expired in February 2010.

Jammu and KashmirJ&K urban local pollsJ&K ULB polls

