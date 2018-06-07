हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

J&K youth can change their fate through sports and education: Rajnath Singh

The Minister said youth and the sporting talents of the state should take the benefit of the opportunity being provided to them by the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government. 

Srinagar: On an outreach to Kashmir, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday urged the youth of Jammu and Kashmir to acquire education and participate in sports to change their own fate, saying many of them have been "lost in the dark for many years" in the state.

"Many sporting talents have been lost in the dark for many years in this state. Now we are giving opportunities to the youth and sporting talents of the state. I believe that the youth of Jammu and Kashmir can change the future course and their own fate through `Sports Ki Karamat` (miracle of sports) and `Taleem Ki Taqat` (power of education)," Rajnath Singh said while addressing a sports conclave at Srinagar.

More than 3,000 sportsmen, students, and enthusiasts from the three regions of Jammu, Kashmir, and Ladakh participated in the sports conclave.

Rajnath Singh also felicitated prominent sports personalities like Parvez Rasool, Manzoor Ahmad, Mehraj Ud Din Wadoo, Palak Kaur, Balveen Kaur, Surya Bhanu and members of Real Kashmir Football Club at the sports conclave organized by Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council in Srinagar.

The Minister arrived here on Thursday for a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review the security situation amid an ongoing Ramadan ceasefire which the militants have flouted.

In his meetings with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Governor N.N. Vohra and security and intelligence officials, Rajnath Singh and his senior officials are likely to take a call on whether to extend the ceasefire beyond the Muslim month of fasting that ends on June 15.

Since the central government announced the ceasefire decision on May 16, militants have launched hit-and-run grenade and IED attacks on security forces.

Before leaving Delhi, Rajnath Singh said his visit will also involve interaction with youths, people living in border areas and other sections of the society in Jammu and Kashmir.

