JKLF chief Yasin Malik arrested in Srinagar

Srinagar: Muhammad Yasin Malik, chairman of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), was arrested by the police here on Sunday.

Malik was arrested from his uptown Maisuma locality home.

"He has been shifted to the central jail," a police official said.

On Saturday, Malik visited Ratsuna village in Tral where he met the family members of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Sabzar Bhat and Faizan Ahmad who were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Saimoh village.

Sabzar Bhat had succeeded Burhan Wani as Hizbul`s commander in the valley after Wani was killed in a security operation on July 8, 2016, in Anantnag.