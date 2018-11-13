हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Kargil coldest in Jammu and Kashmir at minus 6.2 degrees celsius, snow and rain likely

Leh in Ladakh region was at minus 5, while it was minus 4 in Gulmarg, 3.2 in Srinagar and 12.6 degrees Celsius in Jammu and Pahalgam was at 1.1 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar: With a minimum temperature recorded at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Kargil town was the coldest in Jammu and Kashmir, as the Met forecast light snowfall in the higher reaches.

Leh in Ladakh region was at minus 5, while it was minus 4 in Gulmarg, 3.2 in Srinagar and 12.6 degrees Celsius in Jammu and Pahalgam was at 1.1 degrees Celsius. "Snow in the higher reaches and light rain in the next 24 hours is likely (till Wednesday)," the Met official said.

Katra recorded 11.6, Batote 5.1, Bannihal 3.7 and Bhaderwah 3.6 as the minimum temperatures.

The maximum temperatures recorded in Srinagar and Jammu were 13.1 and 21.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Monday.

On Monday, widespread rain and snow had been predicted in Jammu and Kashmir. Sonam Lotus, Director of the regional MET Department, had said that light snow was likely in the state`s higher reaches while the plains would receive rain.

Kargil town was the coldest town in the state on Monday also at minus 6.4 while the night's lowest temperature was minus 1.4 in Leh town.

Due to adverse weather, authorities had closed the Mughal road connecting the valley with the Poonch district as a precautionary measure for three days.

