close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Kashmir encounter: Weapons, dead bodies of terrorists including Lashkar commander Junaid Matto recovered

An encounter had taken place between security forces and militants a day before in the Arwani village of south Kashmir's Bijbehara area. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 10:46
Kashmir encounter: Weapons, dead bodies of terrorists including Lashkar commander Junaid Matto recovered
File photo

Anantnag: Dead bodies of at least three terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Junaid Matto, who got killed in an encounter that took place between security forces and militants a day before in the Arwani village of south Kashmir's Bijbehara area was recovered. 

The bodies were recovered by a troop of 90 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operation Group (SOG) and Rashtriya Rifles.

Nisar Ahmed, along with Matto, was also killed.

Along with the bodies, arms and ammunition like two AK 47, six magazines and two pouches were also recovered by the security forces on Saturday morning.

Yesterday, a cordon and search operation was started at the Arwani village after security forces received intelligence inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area.

Meanwhile, the joint separatist leadership has called for complete shutdown in the Valley today against the killing of two civilians in firing by security forces a day before. 

After the separatists' call for protest shutdown, the authorities imposed a restriction in Srinagar and several parts of Kashmir Valley to prevent any untoward incidents.

Two civilians were killed after forces opened fire on protesters in Srinagar.

One civilian was killed on Thursday in Srinagar's Rangreth area after Sashastra Sema Bal (SSB) personnel allegedly opened fire to disperse stone-pelters.

Another one lost his life on Friday during an encounter between security forces and militants in Arwani village in south Kashmir's Bijbehara area.

TAGS

Bijbehara encounterSecurity forcesLashkar terroristsJunaid MattuNisar AhmedLashkar e Taiba commanderJammu and KashmirSeparatistKashmiri separatistSrinagar

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

West Bengal

Mamata Banerjee sees conspiracy in everything: Amit Shah

West Bengal

Rajnath Singh speaks to Mamata Banerjee over Darjeeling pro...

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra
Jammu and Kashmir

Situation in Kashmir has not gone out of control: Jitendra

EuropeWorld

Russia claims it killed two more Islamic State commanders i...

West Bengal

Bengal writes to Centre for more forces for Darjeeling

Himachal Pradesh

Newly elected councillors of SMC to take oath on June 19

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video