Kashmir encounter: Weapons, dead bodies of terrorists including Lashkar commander Junaid Matto recovered

Anantnag: Dead bodies of at least three terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Junaid Matto, who got killed in an encounter that took place between security forces and militants a day before in the Arwani village of south Kashmir's Bijbehara area was recovered.

The bodies were recovered by a troop of 90 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Special Operation Group (SOG) and Rashtriya Rifles.

Nisar Ahmed, along with Matto, was also killed.

Along with the bodies, arms and ammunition like two AK 47, six magazines and two pouches were also recovered by the security forces on Saturday morning.

Yesterday, a cordon and search operation was started at the Arwani village after security forces received intelligence inputs about the presence of suspected terrorists in the area.

Meanwhile, the joint separatist leadership has called for complete shutdown in the Valley today against the killing of two civilians in firing by security forces a day before.

After the separatists' call for protest shutdown, the authorities imposed a restriction in Srinagar and several parts of Kashmir Valley to prevent any untoward incidents.

Two civilians were killed after forces opened fire on protesters in Srinagar.

One civilian was killed on Thursday in Srinagar's Rangreth area after Sashastra Sema Bal (SSB) personnel allegedly opened fire to disperse stone-pelters.

Another one lost his life on Friday during an encounter between security forces and militants in Arwani village in south Kashmir's Bijbehara area.