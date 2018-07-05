हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Central University of Kashmir

Kashmir University says video showing students disrespecting national anthem is fake

Earlier today, a video surfaced on the social media claiming that some college students remain seated while the national anthem was being played. 

Kashmir University says video showing students disrespecting national anthem is fake
Image Courtesy: Video grab/ANI

New Delhi: The Central University of Kashmir has released an official statement saying the video being circulated on the social media showing some students seated during the Indian national anthem at convocation ceremony is 'fake'. 

"The video circulated in the social media about the Central University of Kashmir students sitting during the playing of national anthem and academic procession at SKICC is fake. In the main auditorium, all the students and other dignitaries remained standing during the playing of national anthem and academic procession," said the statement. 

WATCH the video here, which has gone viral on the social media:

Earlier today, a video surfaced on the social media claiming that some college students remain seated while the national anthem was being played. Several reports did the round that the video was shot at the convocation ceremony at the Kashmir University, which took place on July 4.

In the video, while the majority of those present at the ceremony stood up during the national anthem, a handful chose to remain seated. 

Though the university has issued a statement that has called the video fake, many similar incidents have taken place earlier in which students were seen disrespecting the national anthem. In November 2017, two students of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in Rajouri were booked for disrespecting the national anthem.

In another identical incident, a Students' Federation of India (SFI) leader was suspended from his college in Kochi for allegedly insulting the national anthem in March this year. 

Tags:
Central University of KashmirKashmir viral videoCCTV videoViral videoNational anthem

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close