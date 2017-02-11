Kashmir Valley shuts to remember Maqbool Bhat
Srinagar: Authorities made heavy preventive deployments here and other places on Saturday following separatist-called protest shutdown to remember JKLF founder, Maqbool Bhat.
Heavy security deployment was made in district headquarters and towns to prevent protests called by the separatists on the death anniversary of the Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front founder.
Bhat was hanged in Delhi`s Tihar Jail on February 11, 1984.
The family and separatists have been demanding the return of his mortal remains from the authorities since.
Shops, public transport, other businesses and coaching centres remained closed throughout the valley.
Attendance in government offices, banks and post offices was also low due to non-availability of public transport.
JKLF chief Muhammad Yasin Malik was arrested on Friday here when he tried to lead a protest march. Malik was later shifted to Srinagar Central Jail.
Other senior leaders including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Shabir Shah, Ashraf Sehrai and Nayeem Khan were also placed under house arrest.
