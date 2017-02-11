Kashmir Valley temperature drops below freezing point
IANS | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 10:24
Jammu/Srinagar:Night temperatures throughout the Kashmir Valley dropped notches below the freezing point on Saturday, weather officials said.
Weather is expected to remain dry during the next 48 hours in the state.
"In Ladakh, Leh recorded minus 16.9 while Kargil recorded minus 16.2 as the minimum temperatures on Saturday," a Met Department official said.
"Due to clear night sky, the night temperatures dropped in the valley whereas in Jammu, it remained comfortably above the freezing point."
Gulmarg in the valley recorded minus 9.6 and Pahalgam was minus 7.8.
Jammu city recorded 9.7 as the minimum temperature.
"The minimum in Katra was 8.3, Batote 4.5, Bannihal 0.6 and minus 0.4 in Bhaderwah town," the official added.
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 10:24
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Can PM Modi's remarks on Manmohan Singh be termed as 'disrespectful' towards Parliament?
- MP: ATS arrests 4 people, who helped Pak’s ISI to spy on Indian military operations
- Watch - How currency notes are being wasted during a religious program in Gujarat
- West Bengal: Many hurt in clash between rival groups of TMC's student wing
- DNA: Why did India outrage against 'JNU anti-nationals' on this day last year?
- WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
- Superstar Rajinikanth planning to launch political party?
- India vs Bangladesh: With a killer smile, Virat Kohli gets in the business of 'perfection' — VIDEOS INSIDE
- Near Escape! Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim almost took a blunder DRS call – WATCH
- AIADMK political crisis: Sasikala meets Governor, stakes claim to form govt in Tamil Nadu