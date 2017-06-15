close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 16:15
Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz cheers for Pakistan after Champions Trophy win over England

Jammu: Kashmiri separatist leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was seen cheering for the Pakistan Cricket Team after defeated England in the first semi-final match of the ongoing ICC Champions Trophy and secured its place in the finals.

Pakistani Cricket Team's victory in Cardiff was also celebrated in Kashmir with the locals taking to street to burst firecrackers.

The chairman of Hurriyat Forum took to Twitter and tweeted, "As we were finishing taraweeh, could hear the fire crackers bursting, well played team #Paksitan. Best of luck for the finals!"

Pakistan thrashed England by eight wickets to enter the Champions Trophy finals.

Chasing a paltry score of 212, Pakistan crossed the line for the loss of two wickets and with 12.5 overs to spare.

Their chase was spearheaded by Fakhar Zaman (57) and Azhar Ali (76), who laid a solid foundation by sharing a 118-run opening stand.

Pakistan will now play the winner of the second semi-final between India and Bangladesh to be played today in Birmingham. 

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, however, faced intense criticism for his backing to the Pakistani cricket team at a time when India-Pakistan ties have strained further due to rising incidents of cross-border infiltration. 

