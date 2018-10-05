हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Supreme Court

Kathua rape and murder case: SC dismisses plea filed by accused seeking CBI probe

SC said that there is no ground for the accused to seek a transfer of the probe. 

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by an accused in the Kathua rape and murder case seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). While turning down the plea, the apex court said that there is no ground for the accused to seek a transfer of the probe. The top court also told the accused that he should point out all infirmities during the trial.

One of the accused, Parvesh Kumar, had approached the apex court seeking CBI probe into the case and appealed for fresh investigation in the matter on grounds that the probe conducted earlier was allegedly motivated. Presently, the hearing of the rape and murder case is going on a day to day basis in a Pathankot court. The SC had transferred the case from Kathua to Pathankot after on the request of the victim’s family.

The state police's crime branch, which probed the case, filed the main charge sheet against seven people and a separate charge sheet against a juvenile revealing chilling details about how the minor girl was allegedly kidnapped, drugged and raped inside a place of worship before being killed. 

More than eighty witnesses have so far recorded their statements before the Pathankot court, Advocate AK Sawhney, representing the accused in Pathankot court, told Greater Kashmir. "This is for the first time that Supreme Court will hear a petition filed by accused seeking CBI probe into the case," Advocate Ankur Sharma said.

A bench of Justices UU Lalit and DY Chandrachud also dismissed a separate plea filed by two other accused in the case seeking transfer of the investigation in the matter to an independent agency.

 

