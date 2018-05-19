Kishanganga project: Know all about the dam in Jammu and Kashmir's Gurez

Jammu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate the 330 MW Kishanganga Hydropower Project in northern Kashmir's Gurez on Saturday. PM Modi is expected to dedicate the power project to the nation at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), according to new agency ANI.

Here is all you need to know about the Kishanganga project -

-The 330 MW power project is located in the Gurez Valley of Bandipora district, north of Srinagar.

-It also lies to the north of Wular Lake, the site of another Indian project that Pakistan has attempted to stop.

-The project is expected to generate 1,713 million units per annum by diverting water from Kishanganaga river to an underground powerhouse.

-The project is expected to benefit several north Indian states.

-The state of Jammu and Kashmir would be provided with 12 percent of the power generated by the project, according to a statement by the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC).

-PM Modi is expected to dedicate the power project to the nation at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

-The Kishanganga Hydroelectric Project is a run-of-the-river project that includes a 37-meter high concrete rockfill dam across the Kishanganga River, located just before it flows across the Line of Control (LoC) into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

-It diverts the water to an underground powerhouse through a 23.25 km tunnel.

-The project features three power generating units of 110 MW each, all of which were successfully commissioned at the beginning of April.

-NHPC has said that all three units have been synchronised with the grid and the project achieved full generation of its rated 330 MW capacity.

-Pakistan has raised several objections to the Kishanganga Project in the past.

-Pakistan has complained that the Kishanganga Project affects its own Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Plant.

-However, India maintains that the project would not have any impact on rivers flowing into the neighbouring country.