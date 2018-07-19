हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kupwara encounter: One terrorist killed by security forces, hunt on for others

The gunbattle began following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of some terrorists in Handwara.

JAMMU: A fierce gunbattle broke out between the security forces and a group of heavily armed terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara on Thursday afternoon.

According to ANI, the gunbattle, which erupted in Batpora in Kupwara's Handwara, began following specific intelligence inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

The security forces then launched a massive search and combing operation to flush out the terrorists hiding in the area.

“As the cordon around the hiding militants was tightened, they fired at the security forces, triggering the gunfight which is going on,” an official said.

One terrorist was killed by the security forces during the cross-fire and a massive hunt has been launched for the remaining terrorists. 

In another incident on Wednesday, a group of unidentified terrorists hurled a hand grenade at a police post in Watergam area of Sopore district.

Giving a befitting reply, the security personnel retaliated with firing and simultaneously launched a search operation in the area.

The incidents came weeks after a CRPF jawan was injured after terrorists hurled grenade on patrol party in Hyderpora area of Budgam district.

