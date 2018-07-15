हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Landslide hits Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi, 7 killed, 25 injured

Police said a large number of people were bathing under a waterfall in Sehar Baba area in Reasi when a huge rock rolled down from the top, crushing the bathers.

IANS photo

Jammu: Seven persons were killed and over 25 injured in a landslide in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district on Sunday, officials said.

While authorities earlier confirmed five deaths in this accident, sources said the toll has risen to 7.

Over 25 others have been injured in this accident which occurred around 3.50 p.m. 

Police, army and local people launched a rescue and relief operation.

"All the injured are being shifted to Narayana super specialty hospital in Katra town," police said, adding that full details would come after the rescue operation is completed.

