Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar highway; vehicles stranded
IANS | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 10:55
Jammu: Scores of vehicles remained stranded on Friday as landslides have blocked the Jammu-Srinagar highway.
No traffic will be allowed on the highway from Jammu or Srinagar as road clearance operations are ongoing.
The landslides hit Ramban district's Mehar area on Thursday evening.
First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 10:47
