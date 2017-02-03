close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »
﻿

Landslides block Jammu-Srinagar highway; vehicles stranded

IANS | Last Updated: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 10:55

Jammu: Scores of vehicles remained stranded on Friday as landslides have blocked the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

No traffic will be allowed on the highway from Jammu or Srinagar as road clearance operations are ongoing.

The landslides hit Ramban district's Mehar area on Thursday evening.

First Published: Friday, February 3, 2017 - 10:47

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.