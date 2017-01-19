Lashkar-e-Toiba militant gunned down in J&K's Bandipora
Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Toiba commander was killed in an encounter in Bandipora district of north Kashmir on Thursday.
Acting on specific intelligence, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Hajin area of Bandipora and cornered LeT commander Abu Musa.
The LeT militant responded by opening fire. The forces LeT militant responded by opening fire. The forces retaliated, leading to Musa's killing.
One police constable was also injured in the gunfight. He has been shifted to a hospital.
Some miscreants pelted stones on the security forces near the encounter site, reports said.
Musa is said to have been the incharge of LeT's activities in Bandipora and was actively involved in spreading the terror organisation's network in the region.
Earlier in the month, security forces had killed top Lashkar-e-Toiba militant Muzaffar Naikoo alias Muzz Moulvi in an encounter on the outskirts of Srinagar.
