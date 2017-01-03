Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla
Srinagar: In a fierce gun battle, one Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist was gunned down by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.
Abu Umar Khatab was killed after the Army and police laid an ambush in Haritar Tarzoo village on Monday night, a police officer said.
The encounter reportedly took place when the forces were conducting a combing operation in the area.
One terrorist is still believed to be hiding in the area.
Security forces have cordoned off the area and combing operations are on.
Arms and ammunitions were recovered from the slain terrorist.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- India's first 'Clean India' machine set up in Delhi's Connaught place
- Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China
- Watch: PM Modi addresses Mahaparivartan rally in Lucknow
- Will rival political parties gain from Samajwadi Party's feud?
- Mulayam Singh cancels SP National Convention scheduled for January 5
- Unprecedented crowd at PM Narendra Modi's Lucknow Parivartan Rally
- PM Modi addresses parivartan rally in Lucknow: As it happened
- Bengaluru molestation: What drunk, unruly men did with girls during New Year's celebrations in front of 1500 policemen
- Raees new POSTERS: Shah Rukh Khan's bruised look and Mahira intense pose will make you jump the calendar!
- Piers Morgan tweet for Virender Sehwag sums up Viru's social media heroics in 2016
Top Videos
-
Budget session to begin on January 31; Arun Jaitley to present budget on February 1
-
Rescue hut with life-saving facilities set up for people passing through Rohtang pass
-
Service charge in restaurants to now be paid according to customer discretion, says govt
-
Watch: Car carrying 5 people dragged into the river by high tides in China