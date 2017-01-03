Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Srinagar: In a fierce gun battle, one Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist was gunned down by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Abu Umar Khatab was killed after the Army and police laid an ambush in Haritar Tarzoo village on Monday night, a police officer said.

The encounter reportedly took place when the forces were conducting a combing operation in the area.

One terrorist is still believed to be hiding in the area.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and combing operations are on.

Arms and ammunitions were recovered from the slain terrorist.