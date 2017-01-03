close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
» »
﻿

Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 13:09
Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist killed in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Baramulla
Representational image

Srinagar: In a fierce gun battle, one Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist was gunned down by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Tuesday.

Abu Umar Khatab was killed after the Army and police laid an ambush in Haritar Tarzoo village on Monday night, a police officer said.

The encounter reportedly took place when the forces were conducting a combing operation in the area.

One terrorist is still believed to be hiding in the area.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and combing operations are on.

Arms and ammunitions were recovered from the slain terrorist.

First Published: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 - 08:45

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2016 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.