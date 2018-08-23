हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lashkar militants shot dead forest dept official in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla

Police have registered a case and initial investigation establishes the involvement of LeT militant Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo.

File photo

Srinagar: Suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba militants shot dead a Forest Department official in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla, police said. The incident took place on Thursday evening.

 

Terrorists this evening barged inside Tariq Ahmad Malik's house in Zandpal area in Tangmarg and fired upon him," a police spokesman said. Malik sustained critical injuries and later succumbed, he said.

Police have registered a case and initial investigation establishes the involvement of LeT militant Yousuf Dar alias Kantroo, the spokesman said. Further investigation is underway. 

The incident comes a day after terrorists killed a policeman in Pulwama district on the occasion of Eid. The policeman, identified as Mohd Asharf Dar, was shot dead on Wednesday at his residence. On the same day, Special Police Officer (SPO) identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Shah was too shot at in Pulwama district. He was declared brought dead at the hospital. 

Another incident took place when Fayaz Ahmad Shah, an under-training police constable, was shot when he was returning home after offering Eid prayers in Kulgam, one of the worst militancy-hit districts of South Kashmir.

