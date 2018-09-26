हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lashkar e Toiba

Lashkar terrorist who helped spread infiltrators in J&K gunned down by security forces in Sopore

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir met with a big success after Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Abu Maaz along with his associate were killed in the encounter in Sopore.

Lashkar terrorist who helped spread infiltrators in J&amp;K gunned down by security forces in Sopore

SOPORE: Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir met with a big success after Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Abu Maaz along with his associate were killed in the encounter in Sopore.

Maaz was one of the longest surviving terrorists of the terror outfit. He was involved in the deaths of civilians in Sopore. He was also in charge of receiving infiltrators from across the border and positioning them in different parts of Kashmir.
 
The security operations in Sopore ended late on Tuesday night. The bodies were then identified as Maaz and his local associate.

Tags:
Lashkar e ToibaTerroristJammu and KashmirSopore encunterSopore

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close