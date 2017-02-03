LeT militant arrested in south Kashmir's Pulwama, hand grenades seized

Srinagar: A local militant of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit was arrested by security forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday, officials said.

A police official said confirmed the report and said, "A local militant identified as Manzoor Ahmad of the LeT outfit was arrested during the operation. A pistol, magazine and two hand grenades were recovered from him."

Troops of 55 Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police launched an operation in Lassipora village of Pulwama district following information about the presence of militants.

A group of protesters attacked the security forces with stones in Lassipora village when the operation was going on.

Security forces had to fire in the air to disperse the mob.