J&K urban local body elections 2018: Live updates on polling for first phase in 422 wards

Polling is being held in 422 wards in the first phase of urban local body elections in J&K. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, October 8, 2018 - 11:57
JAMMU/SRINAGAR: Amid terror threats and boycott calls by separatist groups and the two main regional parties, the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), polling for the first phase of municipal elections in 422 of the 1,145 wards begun amid tight security on Monday.

The polling, which began at 7 AM, will culminate at 4 PM later today.

According to the Election Commission, a total of 1283 candidates will be contesting in the 422 municipal wards today. This time, a large number of independents candidates are also in the fray.

Unprecedented security arrangements have been put in place by the state authorities and the election commission, to ensure peaceful polls . Also, all candidates have been provided either cluster security in hotels or individually in the Kashmir Valley.

This municipal election is also witnessing two significant firsts. In a major development, in these municipal polls, first-time electronic voting machines are being used, in accordance with the rules that have been amended in 2016. 

In another first, Election commission is also providing voting by the migrants by means of postal ballots. 

Since the migrants continue to be enrolled in the respective assembly constituencies from which the municipal committees or panchayat`s would derive the rolls, therefore the facility will be provided for them to vote.

The counting of votes will be done on October 20.

Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam had also announced that the Centre would provide a one-month extra salary to all those government employees who will be on poll duty. 

Here are the live updates: -

8 October 2018, 11:57 AM

Union Minister Jitendra Singh and former Deputy CM Kavinder Gupta cast their votes in Jammu during the first phase of local body elections.

 

8 October 2018, 10:53 AM

Extremely low voter turnout recorded in south Kashmir; polling booths wear a deserted look, claims IANS.

8 October 2018, 10:44 AM

Heavy security deployed at a polling booth in Baramulla as voting for local body elections is underway.

 

8 October 2018, 09:30 AM

Voting for municipal body elections underway at a polling booth in Bandipora.

 

8 October 2018, 09:16 AM

People queue outside a polling booth in Rajouri to cast their votes in the first phase of urban local body elections.

 

8 October 2018, 09:16 AM

People queue outside a polling booth in Gorakh Nagar to cast their votes in the first phase of urban local body elections in J&K.

 

8 October 2018, 09:15 AM

Voting for urban local bodies underway at a polling booth in Gandhi Nagar's Ward no. 2 in Jammu district.

 

8 October 2018, 09:13 AM

Mobile Internet services have been suspended in South Kashmir in the view of the first phase of urban local bodies elections. Mobile Internet speed has been reduced to 2G in other parts of the Kashmir Valley.

8 October 2018, 09:12 AM

Voting begins in districts of Anantnag-4 wards, Budgam-1 ward, Bandipore-16 wards, Baramulla-15, Jammu-153, Kargil-13, Kupwara-18, Leh-13, Poonch-26, Rajouri-59 & Srinagar-3 wards, in the first of the four phases of urban local bodies elections.

 

8 October 2018, 08:59 AM

Voting begins in 11 districts in the first of the four phases of urban local bodies elections; Here are some visuals from Ward no 48 in Jammu.

 

8 October 2018, 08:57 AM

The polling in 422 wards began at 7 AM amid tight security.

8 October 2018, 08:54 AM

Polling for the first phase of municipal elections is being held in 422 out of the 1,145 wards.

