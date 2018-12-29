Major attack averted as security forces seize huge cache of ammunition in J&K's Kathua

JAMMU: The security forces on Saturday averted a major terror attack with the recovery of a huge cache of arms and ammunition during an operation in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

"At early hours, based on inputs from military intelligence, a joint operation by the Army Brigade Samba and the J&K Police was launched at Galak in Billawar block of Kathua district," Defence spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said in a statement.

According to Lt Col Anand, a huge cache of arms including one AK 47 rifle, one AK 56 rifle, one hand grenade, four magazines, 256 rounds of AK ammunition and 59 rounds of sniper ammunition were recovered in the operation.

"This recovery has averted a major terrorist attack in the Jammu region," he added.

The recovery of arms and ammunition was made shortly after at least four terrorists were killed in an encounter that took place between security forces and terrorists in Rajpora town of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter ended after four bodies of terrorists were recovered from the spot.

The slain terrorists were believed to be affiliated with teror outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM).

Clashes and stone pelting also erupted in the area following the encounter.

A huge cache of arms and ammunition was also recovered from them.

A search operation was launched in the area after a tip-off that the terrorists were hiding in the area.

Mobile internet services were snapped in the areas.

Security forces then cordoned off the area and began conducting searches to flush out the terrorists hiding in the area.

The encounter began after the terrorists opened fire on the security forces.