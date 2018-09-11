हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
J&K cannabis seized

Man arrested with cannabis in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district

80 grams of cannabis was seized from the accused, following which he was arrested, police said.

Jammu: A man was arrested and cannabis seized from his possession in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district Tuesday, police said.

A police party intercepted the man in the Ramnagar area of the district and seized 80 grams of cannabis from him, following which he was arrested, they said.

A case has been registered, police said.

