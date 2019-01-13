हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Man found dead with throat slit in Jammu and Kashmir

Police said a probe is underway to ascertain the sequence of events.

Representational image

Jammu: A 30-year-old man was found dead on Sunday with his throat slit at his residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district, police said.

The body of Purshottam Chand was found inside his house in Ramban's village Chakwa, a police official said.

He said police visited the spot and removed the body for post mortem.

The body was later handed over to the deceased's family for last rites, he added.

Police said a probe is underway to ascertain the sequence of events.

