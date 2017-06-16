Man killed after security forces open fire on stone-pelting mob in Srinagar

Srinagar: In yet another incident, which could flare protests in Jammu and Kashmir, a man was killed after security forces opened fire on a stone-pelting mob, in Srinagar's Rangreth Thursday evening.

The incident happened when a group of youth pelted the security forces' vehicles with stones at Rangreth. The security personnel opened fire to chase away the protesters in which one person was injured.

The deceased, Nazir Ahmad, was rushed to SKIMS (Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences) hospital at Soura in a critical condition where he succumbed on the intervening night of 15 and 16 June

J&K has been on the boil since the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani in July last year.

Kashmir has been witnessing frequent clashes between security forces and stone-pelting mobs since then.

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Singh Rawat last week said youth in Kashmir are being misled to take wrong path.

While attending the Passing Out Parade held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun, the Army Chief said, "Youth in Kashmir are being instigated by a misinformation and disinformation campaign being run on social media.”