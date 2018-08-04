हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Farooq Abdullah

Man shot dead for breaching security at Farooq Abdullah’s residence, BJP demands probe

The intruder was identified as Syeed Murfad Shah.

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir unit of BJP on Saturday demanded an impartial probe into the killing of a youth at the residence of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah here.

It also demanded the release of the CCTV footage of the incident and said the "cold-blooded" murder at the residence of a VIP raises many questions.

"BJP demands an impartial and prompt enquiry into the matter of the fake encounter. To set at rest the apprehensions of the members of the family of deceased, the CCTV footage should be released to the media by police immediately," BJP state spokesperson Anil Gupta said in a statement here.

He said the family of the deceased youth called the incident a "fake encounter" and insisted that their son was called by somebody to come to the residence of the former chief minister.

"The family is demanding that they will not accept the police version till they are shown the CCTV footage," Gupta said.

He said as per the friends of the deceased he was not a drug addict, as being alleged, but a 
regular visitor to the gym.

In a security breach earlier today, the youth forcibly drove into the residence of Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah here and vandalised the house before being shot dead by CRPF personnel guarding the premises.

He was identified by the police as Syeed Murfad Shah, who would have turned 26 next month.

Farooq Abdullah, National Conference, Security breach, Jammu and Kashmir, BJP

